Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw Was Removed From The Game Despite Being Perfect Through 7 Innings

Report: Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With All-Star Bryan Reynolds

A week after signing third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year contract extension, the Pirates have reportedly agreed to another deal with one of their young stars.

Pittsburgh and All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal will pay Reynolds $6.75 million over the next two seasons, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

By signing a two-year deal, Reynolds and the Pirates avoid having an arbitration hearing during the season. They will also bypass the arbitration process altogether for next offseason. The 27-year-old won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season, and the two sides have already discussed a longer-term contract extension, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Reynolds finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and, after a subpar 2020 season, he broke out in 2021. Reynolds hit .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI over 159 games, making his first career All-Star team. He was also a finalist for the Gold Glove award in center field.

Reynolds was a second-round pick in 2016 by the Giants, who later traded him to Pittsburgh as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade. 

