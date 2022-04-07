Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes agreed to the largest deal in team history on Thursday, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

The deal is for eight years and $70 million, surpassing the Pirates’ previous largest deal of $60 million signed by Jason Kendall in 2000. Hayes’s contract also has a club option for a ninth season.

Hayes, 25 finished his second season on the Pirates with 49 runs and 38 RBI in 96 games. He dealt recurring left hand and wrist injuries last season, and he expects to play on Thursday despite rolling his ankle during this year’s spring training.

The Pirates finished last in the National League Central division last season with a record of 61—101.

