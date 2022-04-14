Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Alyssa Nakken Makes History, Albert Pujols' Stellar Home Run, and Steven Kwan Starts Strong
Alyssa Nakken Makes History, Albert Pujols' Stellar Home Run, and Steven Kwan Starts Strong

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits Three Homers vs. Yankees in Historic Offensive Performance

Few pitchers could handle Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in what was a breakout 2021 campaign. Less than a week into the 2022 season, Guerrero has picked up right where he left off—especially on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Guerrero went 4-for-4 with three home runs and a double during Toronto’s 6-4 win over the Yankees. Two of those homers were hit off of ace Gerrit Cole, one of which came after Guerrero got his hand stepped on at first base.

Each home run went farther than the last. His first-inning blast traveled 416 feet to dead center field, while the second was measured at 427 feet, per Statcast. Each had exit velocities of 109.1 miles per hour. Guerrero’s third dinger of the night clocked in at 114.4 mph off the bat, traveling 443 feet to the second deck in left field.

Even Guerrero’s Hall of Famer father couldn’t help but be impressed.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The impressive night marked Guerrero’s second career three-homer game. At 23 years and 28 days old, he’s the second-youngest player to achieve that feat twice, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, trailing only Boog Powell (22 years, 315 days).

Guerrero led all of baseball last season with 48 home runs, 123 runs scored and 363 total bases, and topped the American League in on-base percentage (.401) and slugging percentage (.601). He made his first career All-Star team, won his first Silver Slugger award and finished second in MVP voting to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

More MLB Coverage:
The Legend of Juan Soto: Inside the Mind of MLB’s Best Hitter
The Yankees Can’t Replace Aaron Judge. That’s Why He Rejected Them.
More Radical Changes Are Coming to MLB
Braves Sacrifice World Series Odds to Dominate the Decade
Remember Mike Trout? MLB’s Best Player Is Back With More to Prove

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

miles bridges
Play
NBA

Miles Bridges Hits Fan With Mouth Guard After Ejection vs. Hawks

Bridges was tossed during the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Atlanta in the play-in tournament, and let his frustration get the better of him.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) fight in front of the benches
Extra Mustard

Wild Center Receives Venmo Payments from Fans to Pay for Fine

Ryan Hartman plans to donate all the money he received.

By Madison Williams
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7)
Play
NBA

Facundo Campazzo Suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Denver’s guard was ejected in Sunday’s game for pushing Wayne Ellington.

By Madison Williams
The Washington Spirit celebrate a goal.
Soccer

NWSL Releases Official TV and Streaming Schedule for 2022 Season

The league kicks off on April 29 with its first game in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin smiles in a game.
College Basketball

Arizona Star Bennedict Mathurin Declares for NBA Draft

The Wildcats guard is a projected lottery pick in the June draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
Extra Mustard

Hornets Bus Stopped by Train Ahead of Play-in Game

The delay caused the players to walk the rest of the way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

By Madison Williams
South Carolina players celebrate their championship
Play
College Football

Shane Beamer Credits Women’s Basketball Championship for Recruiting Help

One football prospect specifically wanted to meet Dawn Staley, later saying it was the “highlight” of his visit.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Mayfield: Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely Option’ for Potential Trade

The current Browns quarterback said Seattle is a possible trade partner for him.

By Daniel Chavkin