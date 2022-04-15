Skip to main content
MLB

Never-Before-Seen Photos of Jackie Robinson from 1956

Deep from the Sports Illustrated Vault, we unearthed these images of legendary photographer Richard Meeks.

MLB All-Star Jackie Robinson Enters Ebbets Field

Robinson_001A

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) smiled for a picture at Ebbets Field before a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) spoke with reporters in the locker room before a game against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) spoke with reporters in the locker room before a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Runs to Home Plate

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) approaches his teammates, right fielder Carl Furillo (6) and first baseman Gil Hodges (14), and home plate umpire Bill Engeln while jogging to home plate for an attempt at-bat against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) approaches his teammates, right fielder Carl Furillo (6) and first baseman Gil Hodges (14), and home plate umpire Bill Engeln while jogging to home plate for an attempt at bat against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Swings at a Ball

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) swings at the ball from a Milwaukee Braves pitcher during the game on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) swings at a ball from a Milwaukee Braves pitcher during the game in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Talks With All-Star Pitcher Carl Erskine

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks to right-handed pitcher Carl Erskine at the game against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks to righthanded pitcher Carl Erskine at the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Prepares for a Pitch

Robinson_006

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) prepares for a pitch during the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporter

Robinson_007

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks to a reporter at a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Dashes to Third Base

Robinson_008-1

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) attempts to make it safe to third base against Milwaukee Braves second baseman Danny O’Connell in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Gathers With His Teammates

Robinson_009A

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) smiles with some of his teammates for a picture in the team’s locker room after the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Zoned In at Home Plate

Robinson_010

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) awaits a pitch at home plate during a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Sits After Dodgers’ Game

Robinson_011-1

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) enjoys a drink in the locker room at the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Greets Carl Furillo at Home Plate

Robinson_012

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) grabs the hand of right fielder Carl Furillo (6) in celebration before taking home plate at bat in a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Rests at First Base at Ebbets Field

Robinson_013-1

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) stands at first base at Ebbets Field during the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Prepares for Infield Catch

Robinson_014

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) prepares to make a catch at second base in the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate After Brooklyn’s Win

Robinson_015

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks with a teammate after the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Poses for Picture With Teammates

Robinson_016-1

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) poses for a picture with his teammates in the locker room before the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate

Robinson_017-1

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks with a teammate in the locker room after the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Speaks With a Teammate After Dodgers’ Win

Robinson_018

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson talks with a teammate undressed in the locker room after a game in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters Before Dodgers’ Game

Robinson_019

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) speaks with reporters ahead of the game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson, Teammates Walk Off the Field After an Inning

Robinson_020

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42), closing pitcher Clem Labine (41), shortstop Pee Wee Reese (1) walk off the field after an inning to a congratulatory manager, Walter Alston (24), during a game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3–0. (Richard Meeks/Sports Illustrated)

Sports Illustrated Photographer Richard Meek on Assignment

Robinson_021

Sports Illustrated photographer Richard Meek was on assignment for the Brooklyn Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Braves in Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Meek had the pictures printed in black and white.

