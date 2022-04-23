Skip to main content
Orioles Pitcher John Means Will Undergo Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

Orioles pitcher John Means announced on Saturday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery after going through multiple MRIs to confirm.

“I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever,” Means said. “... I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”

Means’s MRIs came after he experienced some tightness in his left forearm during a game against the Brewers on April 13. The day after the game, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow strain.

Means was the starting pitcher for Baltimore on Opening Day against Tampa Bay. He threw four innings and allowed one run in the outing. 

He had a breakout year in 2019 when he became an All-Star and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. 

The 28-year-old has dealt with muscle strains over the last couple of seasons. This latest injury will sideline him for the rest of the 2022 season.

