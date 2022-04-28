MLB has punished three Cardinals players following the on-field scuffle that occurred during Wednesday’s Cardinals vs. Mets game, according to Newsday Sports.

After multiple Mets players were hit by pitches in the series, New York pitcher Yoan López threw up and inside to Nolan Arenado. This caused both benches to clear.

The St. Louis third baseman was ejected from the game, along with Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp.

Arenado was suspended for two games for his actions. Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera, who pitched two innings in Wednesday’s game, was suspended for one game. Both were fined on top of the suspension. The third Cardinals player punished was pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was fined for participating in the incident despite being on the IL.

López was fined for his actions in the situation. Similar to Flaherty, Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker was fined for participating while being on the IL.

The Cardinals suspensions will impact their series vs. the Diamondbacks this week.

