Astros Pitcher Jake Odorizzi Carted Off Field After Apparent Leg Injury

Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent leg injury during Monday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. 

With two outs away for Houston in the bottom of the fifth inning, Boston’s Kiké Hernández hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Odorizzi began to come off the mound in an attempt to cover first base, but took an awkward step and appeared to twist his left leg. He fell to the ground and remained there until after the out was recorded and the inning came to a close. 

Members of the Astros training staff quickly rushed out after the inning was over to tend to Odorizzi. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the field through an outfield exit. 

Odorizzi entered the game against the Red Sox on a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak. The 32-year-old had posted a 3–2 record so far this season with a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts prior to Monday’s start.

Through five innings on Monday, Odorizzi had given up one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk. The Astros and Red Sox were tied 2–2 in the sixth inning when the game entered a rain delay.

