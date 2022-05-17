Mets’ Starling Marte’s Grandmother Dies Nearly Two Years After His Wife’s Death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” he added.

Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.

The 33-year-old Marte signed a $78 million, four-year deal with the Mets as a free agent last offseason. He is hitting .266 with three homers, five stolen bases and a .714 OPS in his first season in Queens.