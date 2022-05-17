Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Mets’ Starling Marte’s Grandmother Dies Nearly Two Years After His Wife’s Death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” he added.

Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.

The 33-year-old Marte signed a $78 million, four-year deal with the Mets as a free agent last offseason. He is hitting .266 with three homers, five stolen bases and a .714 OPS in his first season in Queens.

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals.
College Basketball

Coach K Reportedly Earned $12.5 Million in 2020–21

Now retired, he was the highest-paid collegiate coach by at least $2 million.

By Madison Williams
Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Robert Horry (right) signs autographs for fans at the 2013 NBA jam session at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
NBA

Robert Horry’s Top Clutch Moment and Top-Five Clutch Shooters

The Lakers legend joins Beck to discuss crazy times with Shaq and Kobe, his game-winner in the Western Conference finals, the top shooters in NBA history and more.

By Howard Beck
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in 2020.
NFL

Tarik Cohen Appears to Suffer Gruesome Injury During Workout

The free agent hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
Phillip Lindsay running the ball for the Dolphins.
NFL

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay to One-Year Deal

He played for both the Dolphins and Texans in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbsteit on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
College Football

College GameDay To Open 2022 Season At Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The ESPN crew will be on hand in Columbus for Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.

By Zach Koons
USMNT’s Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic
Play
Soccer

The Trials and Triumphs of USMNT Stars Abroad in 2021-22

Last season featured a seemingly endless array of trophies won by a group enjoying simultaneous triumphs. This one has proven more trying for the U.S.’s nucleus.

By Brian Straus
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

An Ode to Danny Green

Everyone’s fears were confirmed when the Sixers announced Green had torn both his ACL and LCL on the play—the sort of injuries that require long, arduous rehab.

By Chris Herring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Tom Brady to Be Roasted on ‘Greatest Roasts of All Time’

The show’s press release referred to the quarterback as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband” and a “sixth-round NFL draft pick.”

By Associated Press