Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Liam Hendriks Slams Josh Donaldson’s Explanation of Jackie Robinson Comment

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was not a fan of Josh Donaldson’s explanation regarding his confrontation with Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson.

The Yankees slugger drew heat Saturday for referring to Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie” during the teams’s meeting in the Bronx. Donaldson said after the game the reference was an inside joke between he and Anderson, who called himself “today’s Jackie Robinson” in 2019.

Hendriks, Anderson’s teammate since 2021, made his thoughts on Donaldson’s post-game comments abundantly clear prior to Sunday’s meeting.

“Usually, you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all. And, so, that statement right there was complete and utter bulls---,” Hendriks said. “Him trying to whip out that narrative is complete and utter bulls---.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Anderson told reporters postgame he did not appreciate Donaldson’s “disrespectful” comment, and claimed he did not say anything to prompt the remark. A noticeably upset Anderson had to be restrained by teammates during a confrontation with the Yankees third baseman after both players were involved in a dust-up in the fifth inning of Saturday’s contest.

Donaldson also attempted to clear the air concerning allegations that his comment was intended to be racist.

“I don’t know what’s changed, and I’ve said it to him in year’s past. Not in any manner than just joking around for the fact that he called himself Jackie Robinson,” he said. “It was just off of an interview of what he called himself.”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor during the Turkish Super League football match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on May 16 , 2022.
Soccer

Mario Balotelli Dances Past Defender, Scores Fifth Goal of Match

The Italian soccer star danced past his defender before scoring one of his five goals in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
Aston Villa goalie Robin Olsen.
Soccer

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jesse-Marsch-Leeds-Survival
Play
Soccer

Marsch’s Leeds Survives Relegation Scare, Secures EPL Place

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United took it to the very end but managed to outlast Burnley in the race for safety in England’s top flight.

By Associated Press
Man City celebrates the Premier League title
Play
Soccer

Intense Drama Defines Final Day As Man City Wins Premier League Title

A wild Matchday 38 in England’s top flight ended how it started: with the defending champions atop the table for the fourth time in five seasons.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jadeveon Clowney of the Cleveland Browns
NFL

Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report

He had nine sacks in Cleveland last season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 29, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) reacts while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) in first round ladies singles on centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams Trading Card Makes History in Record Sale

Make that another record for the tennis legend.

By Jelani Scott
Lando Norris, Spanish Grand Prix 2022
Play
Formula1

Lando Norris Diagnosed With Tonsillitis, Scores Points in Spanish GP

The McLaren driver says he missed “a lot of engineering sessions, which has compromised my weekend.”

By Madeline Coleman
Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks to his team
NBA

Report: Juwan Howard Declined ‘Overture’ for Lakers Job

The Michigan coach was pursued by the Lakers for their head coaching vacancy.

By Mike McDaniel