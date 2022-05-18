Yankees prospect Jake Sanford was cut from the organization last Thursday after it was revealed the former third round pick was allegedly stealing equipment from his teammates in order to sell it.

NJ.com reported that Sanford “repeatedly hounded” his teammates to give him their bats, gloves and other equipment. Sometimes, he just took it from their lockers without their consent.

On top of stealing from his teammates, Sanford also was accused of scamming fans online by selling autographed equipment but then never actually sending it.

When fans began calling the outfielder out on Twitter for his scamming, Sanford ended up deactivating his Twitter account. He still has his Instagram account up, which says he’s a part of the “New York Yankees organization.”

The Yankees conducted an investigation to look into Sanford’s stealing and scamming. The details of the investigation were not publicly released, but it did result in the organization cutting him.

Sanford was picked in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Western Kentucky by New York, and he was given a $597,500 signing bonus. He played for three minor league teams in 2019 and ’21. He has since signed with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League.

More MLB Coverage: