Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Tim Anderson of the White Sox Blasts Three-Run Homer, Quiets Yankee Stadium Crowd
Tim Anderson of the White Sox Blasts Three-Run Homer, Quiets Yankee Stadium Crowd

ESPN Insider Thinks Yankees Will Have Major Competition From One Team in Aaron Judge Sweepstakes

The Yankees were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with right fielder Aaron Judge prior to the start of the season, and now the superstar is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.

Thus far, in the final year of his contract, Judge is hitting .318 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI in 39 games for the Yankees.

Will Judge be a Yankee for life as he’s discussed in the past?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan discussed the possibility of him signing elsewhere on Sunday’s edition of “Baseball Tonight.”

“While I do think ultimately he winds up in pinstripes next year, do not count out the San Francisco Giants,” Passan said.

“This is a team that only has $89 million or so committed to next year’s payroll. the only player under contract for 2024 is Anthony DeSclafani right now. The Giants have money, they have money to spend and they have a big need for a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup. Aaron Judge is from California. Makes all the sense in the world, if not for that team in the Bronx,” Passan added.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch MLB games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is likely that Judge will command in a contract in the range of $300 million when he hits free agency this offseason. Whether or not the Yankees are willing to meet that steep asking price for their star right fielder will dictate whether or not they lose him to the Giants, or elsewhere.

More MLB Coverage:

• Rutschman’s Teammates React to No. 1 Prospect Being Called Up
• Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Adley Rutschman
• Profar: SF Fans ‘Worst in League’ After Balls, Bottle Thrown
• Inside The Pinstripes: Yankees' Chad Green Needs Further Evaluation on Right Forearm Discomfort 

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Roger Angell
MLB

Roger Angell’s Lessons of a Life Well Lived

The best baseball writer ever was also an inspirational friend. He taught me so much, right up until his last breath.

By Tom Verducci
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban shake hands after a game
Play
College Football

Jimbo-Saban War of Words Up The Ante in College Football’s Biggest Rivalries

The public spat between the two coaches puts them at the top of our latest and greatest Bad Blood Power Rankings.

By Pat Forde
AP22142128777202
Betting

Celtics, Heat Meet Again for Game 3 in Boston

Plus, the Warriors take a 3-0 lead, an NHL playoffs update and Justin Thomas’ PGA Championship win.

By Kyle Wood
naomi-osaka-french-open
Play
Tennis

Osaka Loses in First Round of French Open, May Skip Wimbledon

The four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

By Associated Press
justin-thomas
Golf

SI:AM | Epic Comebacks: It started with Manchester City and ended with Justin Thomas

Plus, the Warriors went up 3–0.

By Josh Rosenblat
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the sidelines between plays.
NFL

Source: 49ers Still Plan to Trade Garoppolo Before Week 1

San Francisco is still looking to find a trade partner for its quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFL to Decide on Watson Suspension Before Season, per Source

Deshaun Watson faces 22 active civil lawsuits concerning alleged sexual harassment and assault.

By Mike McDaniel
mmqb-robert-saleh-bills-players-sam-koch
NFL

Saleh’s Optimism Starts With the Intangibles

The second-year head coach has liked what he’s seen (and heard) from his team this offseason. Plus, how the Bills have been there for their community and more.

By Albert Breer