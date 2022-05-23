The Yankees were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with right fielder Aaron Judge prior to the start of the season, and now the superstar is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.

Thus far, in the final year of his contract, Judge is hitting .318 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI in 39 games for the Yankees.

Will Judge be a Yankee for life as he’s discussed in the past?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan discussed the possibility of him signing elsewhere on Sunday’s edition of “Baseball Tonight.”

“While I do think ultimately he winds up in pinstripes next year, do not count out the San Francisco Giants,” Passan said.

“This is a team that only has $89 million or so committed to next year’s payroll. the only player under contract for 2024 is Anthony DeSclafani right now. The Giants have money, they have money to spend and they have a big need for a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup. Aaron Judge is from California. Makes all the sense in the world, if not for that team in the Bronx,” Passan added.

It is likely that Judge will command in a contract in the range of $300 million when he hits free agency this offseason. Whether or not the Yankees are willing to meet that steep asking price for their star right fielder will dictate whether or not they lose him to the Giants, or elsewhere.

