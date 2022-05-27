Skip to main content
Yankees, Rays Speak Out Against Gun Violence After Texas Shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and Rays, the two teams’ social media accounts used the opening game of their four-game series as an opportunity to draw attention to gun violence following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The teams tweeted out statements offering support for the community and urging lawmakers toward gun law reform. The Rays announced a $50,000 donation to the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund, while each team’s account revealed that, in lieu of posting content from Thursday’s game, they instead would share facts about gun violence in America.

“This cannot become normal,” the Rays’ statement read. “We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes.”

Both accounts followed up their announcements by beginning to share a series of gun violence facts, with citations included. The two accounts synced their posts up to share the same facts at the same time.

A suspected 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed at least 21 people Tuesday. The deaths include 19 children and two adults. The two social media accounts partnered with Everytown to amplify facts about gun violence in America.

“We understand that no single organization can solve this crisis alone,” Tampa Bay’s statement concluded. “But working together, we can make an impact. We invite you to join us and do what you can, when you can, where you can—because our lives depend on it.”

