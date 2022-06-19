Skip to main content
Marlins Rookie Jerar Encarnación Hits Go-Ahead Grand Slam in MLB Debut

Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnación made his major league debut on Sunday, and he made sure it was a memorable one.

Up in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and Miami down 1-0 to the Mets, Encarnación lined a ball over the right field wall for his first hit, his first home run and his first grand slam.

The big blast gave the Marlins a 4-1 lead as they went on to beat the Mets 6-2, marking their first victory vs. New York this season. Encarnación added his first stolen base and another run in the ninth inning.

That wasn’t even his only highlight of the day. In the third inning, Tomás Nido sent a ball off the right field wall, but Encarnación threw a strike to second base to get Nido trying for the double.

Encarnación was solid in the minor leagues for Miami, totaling 13 home runs and a .903 OPS between AA Pensacola and AAA Jacksonville. He is sure to get more opportunities in the Marlins’ lineup as the season unfolds.

