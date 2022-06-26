Skip to main content
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Celebrates Hit in Same Fashion As His Grandma

Marlins sensation Jazz Chisholm Jr. has continued to show flashes of his impressive potential this season following a standout campaign in 2021.

But, as it turns out, the rising star isn’t the only one in his family who knows how to steal the show.

After hitting a double to left field in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Mets, Chisholm blazed his way around the bases before settling in and celebrating his hit. As cameras caught the 24-year-old excitedly dancing and moving his arms, cameras in the stands captured Chisholm’s grandmother cheering him on in a very similar fashion.

While it’s entirely possible Chisholm borrowed the move in his grandmother’s honor, the wholesome moment underscored the young standout’s close connection with the woman who taught him the game.

As Chisholm explained in a 2021 interview with Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein, his childhood baseball idol was not a Hall of Famer or past World Series champion but Patricia Coakley, his then 77-year-old grandmother. Chisholm said he learned the game from Coakley, a former amateur star and shortstop for the Bahamian national softball team in the 1980s, while spending weekends with her as a child growing up in Nassau, Bahamas.

"She watches the game with a lot of joy,” he told Apstein. “She needs to get mic’d up.”

Judging by his fast rise, Chisholm, the current leading All-Star vote getter for National League second basemen, listened closely and intently to his grandmother’s guidance. And it’s continuing to pay off.

