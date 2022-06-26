Skip to main content
Kody Clemens's First Career Homer Lifts Tigers Past Diamondbacks

Kody Clemens's First Career Homer Lifts Tigers Past Diamondbacks

Tigers rookie Kody Clemens hit his first career MLB home run Saturday night, a three-run shot that lifted his team to a 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Facing Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply in the sixth inning, the 26-year-old utility man turned on a 1-2 pitch and broke a 3-3 tie to put the visiting Tigers ahead for good.

“As soon as I hit it I knew it had a chance, and as soon as I was about to go around first, I saw it was going out and [Mantiply] turned and looked up, and I showed some emotion there,” Clemens said afterward, per The Associated Press. “I was pumped, especially it being kind of late in the game. A three-run homer was crucial for the team. It was just awesome.”

Clemens entered the game batting .125 and hadn't appeared in Detroit's previous four games. The son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is now 5-for-36 (.139) with two extra-base hits and five RBIs in 16 career MLB games.

“It’s a big moment for him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Clemens, per The AP. “He’s been grinding and never had a bad attitude even though he hasn’t been playing a lot. He waits his turn and comes up with a big swing.”

