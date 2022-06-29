Two days after the Angels and Mariners engaged in a benches-clearing brawl that led to eight ejections and 12 suspensions, it appears that not everybody who participated in Sunday’s melee emerged unscathed.

The Angels placed relief pitcher Archie Bradley on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right elbow. Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, team trainer Mike Frostad said that Bradley likely suffered the injury while climbing over the dugout railing to join Sunday’s brawl. He’s expected to be out for a couple of months, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

As players from the dugout spilled onto the field, Bradley stumbled and fell, landing hard on his side.

The fight was a culmination of tension between the two teams that had been brewing during their weekend series. The Angels took exception to Mike Trout getting a ball thrown at his head Saturday night. Los Angeles pitcher Andrew Wantz then threw near the head of Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez in the first inning Sunday, leading the home plate umpire to warn both dugouts. In the second inning, Wantz plunked Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker in his hip with the first pitch, which led to the brawl.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for 10 games, the longest suspension among those who were punished. Injured third baseman Anthony Rendon and assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti each received a five-game suspension while Wantz, Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias were suspended three games. Bench coach Ray Montgomery and MLB interpreter Manny Del Campo will miss two games, and catching coach Bill Haselman will sit for one game.

On the Mariners side, only shortstop J.P. Crawford, Winker and Rodríguez were punished. Winker, who ignited the brawl by approaching Los Angeles’s dugout after Wantz hit him in the second inning, will miss a total of seven games. Crawford will miss five games while Rodríguez will sit for two.

Bradley, who signed with the Angels as a free agent this offseason, has pitched in 21 games this year. He has an 0-1 record with two saves and a 4.82 ERA.

More MLB Coverage: