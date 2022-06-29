Skip to main content
Angels Stars Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani Hit Back-to-Back Home Runs

In back-to-back plate appearances in the third inning on Tuesday night, Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani showed off their power, each hitting home runs off Chicago’s Johnny Cueto.

Andrew Velazquez, who hit two spots before Trout, also homered in the third inning, and the Angels grabbed a lightning-fast 3–0 lead after Ohtani’s homer.

The solo blast was Trout’s 23rd on the season, while Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, racked up his 17th.

It’s not the first time Los Angeles’s two superstars paired up for back-to-back blasts; Trout and Ohtani, second and third in the lineup right now, also went one after the other on May 9 vs. the Rays. These are the only two Angels to hit consecutive home runs this season.

Trout is slashing .286/.391/.647 through 67 games this season, while Ohtani is hitting .260/.343/.487.

While it’s been a relatively disappointing season for Los Angeles, who sits under .500, their two bright spots have had no shortage of star power at the plate.

