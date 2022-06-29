Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reportedly Turns Down Home Run Derby Invite

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reportedly decided to skip this year’s Home Run Derby, making it the second consecutive year he is missing the event, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet

Guerrero is reportedly missing the event because he does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist. He said he has been dealing with the issue since the minor leagues, but the soreness forced him out of the starting lineup on May 29 against the Angels. 

“My wrist is fine right now but I’ve got to be careful—there are too many swings in a home run derby,” Guerrero said through his interpreter on Monday to Davidi. “I don’t want to take a chance that my wrist gets hurt again and it gets bad and I won’t be able to help the team win, which is what we’re trying to do here. I don’t want to risk it.”

In order to combat the issue, he’s been doing exercises and regular treatment to make the joint more stable and strengthen it.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Guerrero missed last year’s edition of the event because he wanted to manage his workload before the second half of MLB’s season, according to Davidi.

In 2019, the 23-year-old became a sensation when he broke the Derby record for most home runs in a single round at the time. He hit 29 homers in the first round, and he hit a total 91 dingers that night. He ended up losing to Derby winner Pete Alonso in the final. 

Watch MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

This season, Guerrero has played in 72 games while hitting 18 homers and slashing .268/.360/.506. He is still on track to be selected for the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium as he leads all American League first basemen in voting. The Derby is slated to take place on July 18 at Dodger Stadium.

More MLB Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays

YOU MAY LIKE

Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Serena Williams Falls, but Shows This May Not Be the End

She lost her first singles match in more than a year to Harmony Tan, but displayed the fight that has made her 27-year career so spectacular.

By Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida
Serena Williams of the US celebrates after winning a point against France's Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Is Asked What’s Next After Wimbledon Loss

The 23-time Grand Slam champion left the option open about her returning to the court at this year’s US Open.

By Madison Williams
Pool surface at the NCAA championships
College

Member of Cal Women’s Swim Team Details Teri McKeever’s ‘Abusive Behavior’

In a first-person essay submitted to Sports Illustrated, a recent member of the Cal women’s swim team says McKeever used her position of power to bully athletes.

By A Recent Member of the Cal Women's Swim Team
Shaquille O’Neal looks on before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics at Chase Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaquille O'Neal Sounds Off On Today's Massive NBA Contracts

He weighed in on the massive contracts in today’s NBA landscape.

By Wilton Jackson
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) returns a shot during her first round match against Paul Gubb (GBR) on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Tennis

Kyrgios Spits Toward Wimbledon Fan After Alleged Verbal Abuse

The Australian tennis player said he asked for the fan to be removed from the match.

By Daniela Perez
MLS logo on the sleeve of a player.
Soccer

Former MLS Player Scott Vermillion Diagnosed With CTE After Death

Vermillion, who played for three teams in four seasons, is the first American pro soccer player to be publicly diagnosed with the brain disease.

By Associated Press
serena williams (1)
Tennis

Sports World Reacts to Serena Williams’s Wimbledon Loss

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was sent home after losing to Harmony Tan in a three-set thriller.

By Nick Selbe
LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a shot.
NBA

Clippers Extend Center Ivica Zubac With Three-Year Deal

The starting center finished with career-best averages for points and rebounds last season.

By Madison Williams