Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. to Participate in Home Run Derby

As the top All-Star Game fan vote recipient in the National League, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. secured a spot on the NL roster ahead of his peers. Now, he’s locked in to participating in the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career.

The 24-year-old announced Monday via his Instagram story that he would take the field at Dodger Stadium for the competition next Monday night. His announcement comes after Mets star Pete Alonso also committed to defend his back-to-back titles.

Acuña didn’t make his debut this season until April 28 after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. In 53 games, the three-time All-Star is hitting .274/.369/.433 with eight home runs and 17 stolen bases.

Acuña first participated in the Home Run Derby in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. As the No. 6 seed, he defeated Josh Bell in the first round, but lost to eventual champion Alonso in the semifinals. His 25 first-round homers were the fourth-most by any player in a single round that season.

