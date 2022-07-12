Skip to main content
MLB to Test Rule to Limit Shift in Minor League, per Report

As MLB continues to work toward an eventual limit on defensive shifts, the Low A Florida State League will reportedly be adding chalk lines up the middle of the infield to put an added dimension of control over where infielders stand.

According to The Athletic, the league will implement chalk lines behind second base, forming a sort of “pie shaped” right angle. The idea is to prohibit infielders from taking away balls hit up the middle that would otherwise go for base hits.

This comes as minor leaguers have already had to play this season under experimental defensive restrictions. The first bars infielders from positioning themselves on the outfield grass, while the second stipulates that two infielders must be stationed on either side of second base. This new rule will create even more space in the infield area directly in front of center field.

MLB has assembled a competition committee to monitor the effects of the experimental rule changes in the minors, with changes coming to the majors as early as 2023.

