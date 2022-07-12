Skip to main content
Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Blasts Canadian Vaccination Policy

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is one of four Philadelphia players unavailable for the team’s two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian policy on travelers unvaccinated against COVID-19.

But Realmuto doesn’t regret the situation, judging by his strong comments to reporters.

“I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body for a little bit of money,” the three-time All-Star said Monday in St. Louis, per The Associated Press. “It’s just not worth it.”

The team placed Realmuto, infielder Alec Bohm and pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list, meaning they won’t be paid for the two games in Toronto.

Realmuto will miss out on $262,363. Nola will be docked $184,835. Gibson will drop $76,923, and Bohm stands to lose $7,857, according to the AP.

“I’m a healthy, 31-year-old professional athlete,” Realmuto said, per the AP. “I just didn’t feel the need to get it. I’ve had COVID a couple times, super mild symptoms, back when it first came out. When it came time to decide whether I needed a vaccine or not, I talked to a couple doctors that I knew and told them my story, and really decided I didn’t think I needed it. I wasn’t going to take it just because I was told to, basically.”

Neither Nola nor Gibson, both starters, were scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays. Bohm dislocated a finger in Monday’s game against the Cardinals. If he goes on the disabled list, he will avoid losing pay on the restricted list.

But it’s likely Realmuto would’ve appeared in one or both games in Toronto if he were available to the team.

The Phillies were 46–41 entering Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, eight games behind the Mets in the NL East.

