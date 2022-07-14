Skip to main content
Several unvaccinated Royals can't play in series against Blue Jays
Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland Was Not Thrilled About Early Exit

Kyle Freeland envisioned having a solid outing on the mound when the Rockies faced the Padres on Thursday. However, Freeland’s day—despite an eventual 8–5 Rockies’ victory—was cut short after pitching four plus innings and allowing five earned runs.

Freeland’s play led Colorado manager, Bud Black, to pull him from the game, and the pitcher was not happy, Take a look.

As Freeland sat on the bench in the dugout, he let out his frustration as he took a bat and repeatedly slammed it against the roof several times before letting out a loud scream.

That’s quite the reaction for a midsummer baseball game days before the All-Star break. This season, the 29-year-old had posted a 4-7 record, a 4.96 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over 101.2 innings in 18 starts.

The Rockies (41–49) are currently fourth in the NL West and five and a half games behind the Giants for third place. 

