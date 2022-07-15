Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Dodgers Stadium Concession Workers Won’t Strike During All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events.

Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union said is “substantial progress” in contract negotiations this week.

As a result, the union agreed not to strike during the All-Star events that begin Saturday and conclude with the game on Tuesday night.

“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” union spokesperson Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract,” although it never gave details about its demands. It said Unite Here members had earlier voted to authorize a strike during the All-Star festivities.

Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.

The union represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bates Won’t Reach Deal With Bengals, Could Hold Out

Cincinnati failed to sign the standout safety to a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline.

By Jelani Scott11 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees.
MLB

Yankees Veteran Hopes Luis Castillo Is ‘in Pinstripes Soon’

The two-time All-Star pitcher was dominant at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

By Madison Williams22 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts as he walks back to the dugout after striking out with bases loaded in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Hitting in MLB Is Down, But There Are Reasons for Optimism

By Matt Martell30 minutes ago
Center Deandre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns
NBA

How Deandre Ayton’s New Deal Impacts the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

On the Friday edition of The Crossover, former Suns GM Ryan McDonough discusses Deandre Ayton, the Suns and superstar trade demands.

By Howard Beck42 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Formula1

Report: Keanu Reeves Working on F1 Docuseries for Disney+

It will reportedly focus on Ross Brawn, who renamed a Honda team into Brawn GP and took them to two unprecedented championship wins.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Malik Tillman is going on loan to Rangers
Soccer

USMNT’s Tillman Leaves Bayern Munich for Rangers on Loan

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the latest U.S. international to suit up for the Scottish powerhouse.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
pete-alonso-mets
Play
Betting

MLB Home Run Derby Bets, Odds: Should You Call Him "Three-Pete" Alonso?

The 37th MLB Home Run Derby could feature Pete Alonso becoming the first back-to-back-to-back winner.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago
Dick Vitale speaks with the media
Play
Media

Dick Vitale’s Doctor Clears Him to Give Speech at ESPYs

The legendary ESPN broadcaster will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on July 20.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago