Dodger Stadium Concession Workers Could Strike During All-Star Weekend, per Report

With MLB’s All-Star Game festivities set to begin this weekend, concession workers at Dodger Stadium are positioning themselves for a potential strike that could begin “at any time,” according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Food and beverage workers held a vote on Sunday to authorize a strike, with 99% of the nearly 1,500 unionized members voting in favor, according to spokeswoman Maria Hernandez of the Unite Here Local 11.

In an interview with the Times, Hernandez declined to mention specific demands but said that the group is seeking a “fair new union contract” and cited housing and healthcare concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet,” said Susan Minato, co-president of union. “They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this.”

All-Star festivities are set to begin on Saturday at Dodger Stadium with the Futures Game, followed by the home run derby on Monday, July 18, and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19.

