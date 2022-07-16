Skip to main content
The Full Rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Have Been Revealed
The Full Rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Have Been Revealed

Riley, Espinal, Anderson, Cronenworth Added to All-Star Game

As certain MLB stars decline to participate in the All-Star game next week, other players are being added as substitutions ahead of the event.

First, José Altuve, who was named the starter at second base for the American League, will not participate. That means Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez will now start at the position, and Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the roster.

Espinal is in the middle of a solid season for Toronto, hitting .271 with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

After getting snubbed for the All-Star game, Braves third baseman Austin Riley will make the team anyway, replacing Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Riley’s having a career year for Atlanta with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs to go along with a .913 OPS, and will head to his first All-Star Game next week.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson is set to replace Giants starter Carlos Rodón for the National League. A seven-year veteran, Anderson makes his first All-Star appearance thanks to a 2.96 ERA in 17 games for Los Angeles. He will the fifth Dodgers player selected as the team hosts the game at Dodger Stadium.

Finally, Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth will replace the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm on the roster, with Jeff McNeil of the Mets entering the starting lineup. Cronenworth has nine home runs and 49 RBIs this season.

