MLB

Mariners’ Ty France Named All-Star Sub in Place of Mike Trout

  Author:
  Publish date:

After he was originally snubbed last weekend, Ty France is now an All-Star. 

The Mariners first baseman was added to the American League team on Sunday afternoon, just over 48 hours before the Midsummer Classic. He will replace Angels star Mike Trout on the roster, while Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will slide into the AL starting lineup in place of Trout.

France, who just turned 28 earlier this week, has been among the top players in the American League in 2022 thus far, having slashed .306/.376/.461 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 78 games this season. He ranks first among AL players who have spent more than 50% of their time playing first base this season in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS (.851). 

Despite his stellar start to the campaign, France was shockingly left off of the original All-Star team when the selections were announced last Sunday. The snub was particularly surprising because the Mariners slugger had been named one of the two finalists for the starting AL first base spot, alongside Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero.

But when the full roster was named, France’s name was nowhere to be found.

“I don’t know. I still have not really processed it. But it is what it is,” he said at the time, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “There are a lot of really good players out there, and not to take anything away from any of them, but I definitely thought I played my way in.”

France will now get the chance to suit up with the rest of MLB’s best and join a collection of other All-Star subs at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

