Devin Williams, Jordan Romero, Liam Hendriks Named Latest All-Stars Subs

Just two days away from the All-Star game, MLB announced its latest batch of substitutions for the event. Pitchers Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander will not participate in the event for a variety of reasons, so MLB added three relievers to the game.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and White Sox closer Liam Hendriks will join the American League team, while Brewers reliever Devin Williams will replace Fried for the National League. Romano and Hendriks have combined for 37 saves on the year, while Williams has been one of the best non-closer relievers of the season.

MLB has now announced seven All-Star game substitutions in the past two days as players decide not to participate.

Verlander, who pitched Saturday afternoon for Houston, was an option to start the game for the American League in Los Angeles. He is second in the AL, and third in all of baseball, with a 1.89 ERA this season among all qualified starters. The substitution could pave the way for Shane McClanahan, the MLB leader in ERA, or Shohei Ohtani to start Tuesday.

More MLB Coverage: