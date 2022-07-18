Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will get the opportunity to make his first All-Star Game start at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Braves manager Brian Snitker named the star left-hander the National League starter on Monday, giving the nine-time All-Star his first chance to start the Midsummer Classic. Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara was considered to be the only other player in the running to be the NL starter, but ultimately, Snitker selected the hometown favorite.

“It means a lot,” Kershaw said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “It means a lot to my family. We’re excited.

“Hopefully,” he added, “I don’t screw it up too bad.”

Kershaw, who boasts a 7–2 record and a 2.13 ERA in 12 starts this season, will square off against fellow a fellow left-hander in the Rays’ Shane McClanahan. The Tampa Bay ace was chosen as the AL starter by Astros manager Dusty Baker over Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who will instead bat leadoff as the AL’s designated hitter.

“There was consideration, but from the information we received from Ohtani’s camp was that he probably shouldn’t or wouldn’t start,” Baker said, per Passan. “That’s why we chose Shane.”

That means Ohtani and Kershaw will meet on the field to start Tuesday’s tilt. The Dodgers ace will then face another AL MVP candidate in Aaron Judge, before seeing Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton. Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will bat sixth in place of the injured Mike Trout, and Tim Anderson, Andrés Giménez and Alejandro Kirk will round out the AL lineup.

McClanahan, who leads the majors with a 1.71 ERA, will start the night against Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts and Manny Machado, before facing cleanup hitter Paul Goldschmidt. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will bat fifth, followed by the Contreras brothers–Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Braves DH William Contreras. Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil will finish out the NL lineup.

