For the sixth-time in his career, Freddie Freeman is an All-Star.

The Dodgers slugging first baseman was named to the National League All-Star roster on Sunday evening, replacing Mets outfielder Starling Marte. He’ll now have the opportunity to take the field in his home ballpark, joining Tyler Anderson, Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner as one of six players on LA’s roster to play in the showcase.

Although he was left off of the original roster, Freeman’s numbers so far in 2022 have been of All-Star caliber. In his first season with the Dodgers, the 32-year-old leads all of MLB in hits with 114. He’s slashing a sensational .321/.397/.530 and has hit 13 home runs with 59 RBI in 90 games this year.

Freeman only added to his All-Star case over the last week. He’s gone 16-for-24 at the plate since the original teams were named last Sunday and will head into the break in the top-13 of all MLB players in batting average and RBI.

After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, Freeman has proven to be well worth every penny. Behind the bat of the 2020 NL MVP, Los Angeles is 60–30 heading into the All-Star break, a full 10 games clear of the second-place Padres in the NL West.

