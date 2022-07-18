Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Freddie Freeman Added to National League All-Star Game Roster

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the sixth-time in his career, Freddie Freeman is an All-Star. 

The Dodgers slugging first baseman was named to the National League All-Star roster on Sunday evening, replacing Mets outfielder Starling Marte. He’ll now have the opportunity to take the field in his home ballpark, joining Tyler Anderson, Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner as one of six players on LA’s roster to play in the showcase.

Although he was left off of the original roster, Freeman’s numbers so far in 2022 have been of All-Star caliber. In his first season with the Dodgers, the 32-year-old leads all of MLB in hits with 114. He’s slashing a sensational .321/.397/.530 and has hit 13 home runs with 59 RBI in 90 games this year.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Freeman only added to his All-Star case over the last week. He’s gone 16-for-24 at the plate since the original teams were named last Sunday and will head into the break in the top-13 of all MLB players in batting average and RBI.

After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, Freeman has proven to be well worth every penny. Behind the bat of the 2020 NL MVP, Los Angeles is 60–30 heading into the All-Star break, a full 10 games clear of the second-place Padres in the NL West. 

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: ‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

termarr johnson
MLB

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

For the second time in four years, the Orioles have the first pick in the draft.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Kumar Rocker pitches for Vanderbilt.
MLB

Rangers Draft Kumar Rocker at No. 3 Pick in 2022 Draft

The former Vanderbilt star was originally drafted by the Mets last year but didn't sign.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Andruw Jones and his son Druw watch a baseball game from the seats behind home plate.
MLB

Diamondbacks Draft Druw Jones, Son of Braves Legend Andruw Jones

The high school outfielder entered the draft as one of the top prospects available.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Top MLL draft prospect Jackson Holliday follows through a swing in a high school baseball game.
MLB

Orioles Take Jackson Holliday With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

The Oklahoma State commit is a highly touted shortstop prospect out of high school.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Portland Trail Blazers pose for photos after winning the NBA Summer League Championship game by defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 at Thomas & Mack Center. Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Trail Blazers Beat Knicks to Claim NBA Summer League Title

Portland defeated New York on Sunday to win its second Summer League championship since 2017.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Former Lions tight end Orson Charles looks on during a preseason matchup against the Ravens.
NFL

Ex-NFL Tight End Allegedly Pulls Gun on Off-Duty Officers in Tampa

The 31-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning for his involvement in the incident.

By Zach Koons3 hours ago
Jeremy Sochan walks across the stage after being selected No. 9 by the Spurs in the NBA draft.
Extra Mustard

Spurs Rookie Takes a Shot at Westbrook, Instantly Regrets It

During a game for the cameras, San Antonio’s first-round draft pick took a jab at the Lakers point guard.

By Joseph Salvador3 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jeter Downs (20) hits a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Homer at Yankee Stadium

The rookie shortstop stole the show at his namesake’s old stomping grounds on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott3 hours ago