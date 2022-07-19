MLB Home Run Derby Live Blog

Pete Alonso is the favorite to win his third straight Home Run Derby. Follow along with the SI MLB team to guide you through highlights and analysis.

The 2022 Home Run Derby is here, as are Matt Martell, Emma Baccellieri, Will Laws and Nick Selbe to watch along with you.

Will Laws (8:05 p.m. ET): How’s everyone doing? We’re almost ready to get started here at Dodger Stadium. They’re introducing the players now and the crowd reactions make it sound like former Dodgers Corey Seager and Albert Pujols will, of course, be the favorites here—with Seager getting a slightly louder ovation to my ears.

What are everyone’s predictions? I’m going with Corey Seager over Juan Soto; I love my lefties in the Derby.

Nick Selbe (8:06 p.m.): I’m going with Soto over Pete Alonso in the finals.

Emma Baccellieri (8:06 p.m): I’ll go with Kyle Schwarber over Alonso.

Matt Martell (8:07 p.m.): I'm going Soto vs. Seager in the finals, but this is Soto's week. He's going to take it in a swing off!

NS (8:07 p.m.): Anyone picking Albert to beat Schwarber?

MM (8:08 p.m.): I am. That’s my bold prediction; Albert goes off for 20 dingers in the first round.

WL (8:18 p.m): I think Old Man Albert is going down. But first, we have rookie Julio Rodríguez leading us off against Seager. Anyone taking Rodríguez?

NS (8:19 p.m.): First swing = whiff, not a great start for the rookie.

MM (8:20 p.m.): If J-Rod beats Seager, he's going to win it all

NS (8:21 p.m.): In another life, I'd like to come back as a HR derby umpire. Seems like there are worse gigs to have.

WL (8:21 p.m.): My dream was to be one of the kids in the outfield. That would’ve been the ultimate bragging right to come into school with the next day. Now, maybe a little weird…

MM (8:22 p.m.): Welcome to the J-Rod Show friends. This is epic! 14 home runs at his time out. The same number as the Mariners have consecutive wins. But he might be hitting them a little too high to rack up enough during the derby.

WL (8:24 p.m.): He ends up with 25 after his initial three minutes. That was pretty impressive after the initial whiff. Not feeling quite as good about my Seager winning pick.

NS (8:25 p.m.): Love a good buzzer beater. That was quite a showing from the youngster.

MM (8:25 p.m.): He's got more home runs than his age! I hope Albert Pujols does that.

MM (8:27 p.m.): Another buzzer beater! 32 dingers for J-Rod! He is absolutely electric.

WL (8:28 p.m.): Phew. It’s kind of hard to tell early on how many home runs qualify as an unbeatable total with how new records are seemingly set every year, but that seems like a high bar for Seager to clear.

WL (8:29 p.m.): Aaaand yeah, it is.

NS (8:30 p.m.): I have no data to back this up but Corey Seager's BP thrower doesn't appear to be rapid-firing pitches quite like J-Rod's was.

MM (8:31 p.m.): If this Derby were at Globe Life Field in Texas, Seager would be the winner, for sure: 16 of his 22 homers this year have come at home. And that's where he was the World Series MVP in 2020.

WL (8:32 p.m.): The PA announcer just asked Dodgers fans to lend Seager some support. It may be too late. He has 18 with 20 seconds left in regulation and a minute of bonus time.

NS (8:33 p.m.): One home run every five seconds for a full minute sounds exhausting.

WL (8:35 p.m.): RIP to my winner pick. It was a good run.

MM (8:37 p.m.): Soto is still on track, although I did say that if J-Rod beats Seager he wins it all, so does that mean I win either way?

WL (8:38 p.m.): Not if Alonso wins his third straight! Here he comes against Ronald Acuña, who is a pretty strong No. 7 seed.

WL (8:41 p.m.): We have our first over-the-awning shot!

MM (8:41 p.m.): Acuña should get 5 minutes of bonus time for that blast!

NS (8:41 p.m.): FOUR SEVENTY TWO. That should count for extra.

NS (8:44 p.m.): The "wow" factor of J-Rod's 32 homers is growing with each passing minute

WL (8:45 p.m.): Yeah, I guess we saw why he had a 70 future raw power grade as a prospect.

WL (8:46 p.m): Alright, here’s the two-time defending champ. If Pete can match what he’s done in the past couple of derbies, he should be able to beat Acuña’s total of 19.

MM (8:48 p.m.): Pete gets so into this Derby. He makes it so much fun! He should come back ever year.

WL (8:49 p.m.): This stat from our colleague Steph Apstein in her piece on Alonso today blew my mind: “Over his first two Derbies, Alonso made more money ($3 million total) than he did in his first three seasons with the Mets ($1.8 million.)”

MM (8:50 p.m.): Pay the man, Uncle Stevie!

WL (8:51 p.m.): And we get our second over-the-awning shot of the night from Alonso. He’s moving on. What a display that was. Felt like he certainly had the highest average height on his home runs, and probably distance, too.

NS (8:52 p.m.): The Dinger King moves on, just as the prophecy foretold.

NS (8:57 p.m.): Most of the outfield is still in the sun, so I'm willing to grade on a bit of a curve here. But it needs to be said: the defense from the ball kids could be better.

MM (8:57 p.m.): Why don't you go out there and try it?! As someone who has humiliated himself trying to catch something in front of fans in a stadium competition, I can say it isn't as easy as it looks!

NS (8:58 p.m.): If only I'd brought my glove, I'd go all Billy Madison out there.

NS (9:01 p.m.): Real champs put in the work.

WL (9:05 p.m.): José Ramirez’s pitcher went rapid fire in that bonus round like no one else has so far. But he “only” ended up with 16, and that probably won’t be enough to beat Soto.

NS (9:07 p.m.): José Ramírez career home run splits: 131 HR batting lefty (1 per 23.3 PA), 51 HR batting righty (1 per 26.5 PA). Have to question the strategy to go righty tonight.

MM (9:08 p.m.): I was very confused there. He has 3 in 87 ABs (1 per 29 AB) batting right-handed this year and 16 in 243 (1 per 15.2 AB) batting lefty this year.

WL (9:09 p.m.): A piece of supporting evidence for my tendency to support southpaws in the Derby! Yeah, odd choice.

WL (9:11 p.m.): Juan Soto is on pace to beat Ramirez, but he’s been getting under an awful lot of pitches and pushing them to left field. Hasn’t been a convincing round. Did we just peak too early with Julio?

MM (9:11 p.m.): Juan Soto walks it off and flips the bat. Doesn’t even need the bonus time he earned. Electric!

NS (9:11 p.m.): No bonus time needed, but that's not a great pace to hang with whoever emerges from Alonso vs. J-Rod.

