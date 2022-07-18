Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Nationals Offer, Available for Trade
Report: Juan Soto Rejects $440M Nationals Offer, Available for Trade

The Secret to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby Dominance Is a Nationals Special Assistant

As the Polar Bear goes for his third straight Derby victory, his pitcher will be David Jauss, the former Mets bench coach who now works for Washington.

LOS ANGELES — Pete Alonso smiles and gazes off into the distance. What’s his favorite part of hitting a home run?

“Feeling the ball come off the bat,” he muses. “Seeing the trajectory. And then once it leaves.”

It is pointed out to him that he has described the entire process of hitting a home run.

“Yeah,” he says, grinning. “The whole thing.”

All-Star week celebrates people who are the best in the world at what they do, and perhaps no one in the world is quite as best as what he does as the Mets first baseman is at launching bombs over and over again. Shortly after 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday, Alonso will take the field as the heavy favorite to win his third straight Home Run Derby. Accompanying him will be Nationals special assistant David Jauss, who as Mets bench coach last year put the ball exactly where Alonso wanted it 74 times in Denver. (Alonso’s cousin Derek Morgan pitched to him in Cleveland in 2019, the first time he won.)

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poses for photographs with bench coach Dave Jauss and the winners trophy following his victory in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

Alonso and Jauss after the Mets first baseman won the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver.

Even Jauss, who has been throwing batting practice to major leaguers for a quarter of a century, marvels at what Alonso can do.

“Pete’s the best,” he says simply. This is a man who has thrown to Manny Ramírez and David Ortiz. Is he just pandering to his newest client?

He laughs. “The industry is better now because of who Pete is and that he won it,” he says. “It’s great for our industry.”

Indeed, Alonso is fun to watch. With his stocky build, flushed face and seemingly perpetual good mood, he looks more like a beer leaguer than a major leaguer. Then he steps into the batter’s box and unloads on a baseball.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He has faced some formidable challengers in the Derby: Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana, Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2019; and Royals catcher Salvador Pérez, Nationals right fielder Juan Soto and Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini last year. None have beaten him. And that success has been lucrative: Over his first two Derbies, Alonso made more money ($3 million total) than he did in his first three seasons with the Mets ($1.8 million.)

Alonso sees similar results during the regular season. Since he debuted in 2019, he has led the majors with 130 home runs, 19 clear of second place. But he seems especially equipped for the Derby, perhaps in part because he does not change his approach for it, the way some hitters do. He says he tries to hit line drives that clear the fence, same as during the regular season.

Jauss says that attitude is key. “The other players in the past—several years ago to 30 years ago—that I’ve thrown to that had just as good raw power as Pete Alonso, they weren’t as good [pure] hitters,” he says.

Alonso and Jauss became close during Jauss’s tenure with New York, which ended when the team fired manager Luis Rojas and most of his staff after the season. Dave and his wife, Billie, have dinner with Alonso and his wife, Haley, whenever they can and attended their wedding last winter. Jauss becomes emotional as he talks about what that relationship means to him.

“As I changed clubs, the friendship never changed,” he says.

Alonso participated in the last two Derbies without being an All-Star, but he wasn’t sure he wanted to make the trip just for one event this year. Still, he and Jauss talked in spring training about a reunion in Los Angeles. When Alonso officially made the All-Star team last Sunday, he reached out to Jauss—who was in London, helping with MLB’s Home Run Derby X event. They agreed on a price: two pots of coffee (Jauss averages a dozen cups a day) and a case of Bud Light. Jauss returned to the U.S. last week and got to California on Sunday.

Did the request mean more since it crossed team lines?

“It confirmed the friendship that our families have,” Jauss says.

“He’s part of my baseball family,” Alonso says.

Jauss politely says goodbye: He has a busy day ahead of him. “I’ll leave at about noon,” he says, “And I’ll be on the field until Pete wins at about nine o’clock.”

More Baseball Coverage
The Nationals Have a Juan Soto Dilemma
• The Nationals Need to Make the Most of Their Time With Juan Soto
‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal
Unvaccinated Royals Lay Bare Their Lack of Commitment
Inside Matt Carpenter’s Revival With the Yankees

News And Analysis
New York Mets
New York Mets
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield throwing a pass; Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp; Orlando Brown Jr. in ready position for a snap
Play
NFL

Panthers Added Top Players While Not Overspending on QB

Using the draft value chart, Carolina hasn’t overspent to fix the most important position. Plus, why we shouldn't expect a Deshaun Watson settlement and why there were no franchise tag deals.

By Albert Breer6 minutes ago
Defensive Tackle Bobby Brown practicing with the Rams.
NFL

Reports: Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

He won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers.

By Joseph Salvador39 minutes ago
Mark McGwire
MLB

Mark McGwire’s Son Drafted by Former Team’s Archrival

Mason McGwire was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft on Monday.

By Thomas Neumann42 minutes ago
Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) reacts in the second half of a game against the Chargers.
Extra Mustard

Ex-Patriots Star Asante Samuel Picks Between Brady, Belichick

The former cornerback won two Super Bowls during the early part of New England’s dynasty.

By Zach Koons59 minutes ago
Germany, England and France are vying for the Women’s Euros title
Soccer

Women’s Euros Quarterfinal Power Rankings

The field in England is down to the final eight, and some mouthwatering matchups await after a group stage defined by chalk and attrition.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in a press conference during mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Reacts to Ja’Marr Chase’s Take on His Madden Rating

The veteran quarterback shared that he too was not a fan of his second-year Madden rating.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Top MLL draft prospect Jackson Holliday follows through a swing in a high school baseball game.
Play
Betting

MLB Draft Produces Another Betting Surprise

Jackson Holliday continues trend of upset picks among No. 1 overall selections.

By Theodore Dienst1 hour ago
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) is congratulated in the dugout following the eighth inning of a game against the Angels.
Play
MLB

Dodgers Ace Kershaw to Start ASG at Home Vs. Rays’ McClanahan

This year’s Midsummer Classic will begin with a battle of the lefties.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago