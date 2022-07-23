The Yankees began the second half of their season with a 7–6 road victory over the Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards, with two homers from Aaron Judge leading the way.

But in New York’s MLB-best 65th win on Friday night, it ultimately was not about Judge or Chapman, but instead about reliever Michael King.

King, who has been a major contributor in the Yankees bullpen, left the game in the eighth inning after feeling a pop in his elbow.

Sources told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that King suffered a fractured elbow.

King, along with closer Clay Holmes, have been lights out in the back end of the Yankees bullpen. King’s absence leaves a substantial gap in New York’s setup role that bridges to Holmes in the ninth inning.

With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees could be in the market for relief pitching help in light of King’s injury, which could sideline him for a while.

The Yankees are World Series contenders and are on pace to win 111 games, but King’s injury could impact New York’s position heading into the playoffs if he’s unable to pitch again this year.

