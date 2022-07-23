Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Yankees Reliever Michael King Fractures Elbow, per Report

The Yankees began the second half of their season with a 7–6 road victory over the Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards, with two homers from Aaron Judge leading the way.

But in New York’s MLB-best 65th win on Friday night, it ultimately was not about Judge or Chapman, but instead about reliever Michael King.

King, who has been a major contributor in the Yankees bullpen, left the game in the eighth inning after feeling a pop in his elbow.

Sources told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that King suffered a fractured elbow.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

King, along with closer Clay Holmes, have been lights out in the back end of the Yankees bullpen. King’s absence leaves a substantial gap in New York’s setup role that bridges to Holmes in the ninth inning.

With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees could be in the market for relief pitching help in light of King’s injury, which could sideline him for a while.

The Yankees are World Series contenders and are on pace to win 111 games, but King’s injury could impact New York’s position heading into the playoffs if he’s unable to pitch again this year.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk holds his stick on his shoudlers during a stoppage in play.
NHL

Panthers Acquire Tkachuk From Flames for Huberdeau

Florida and Calgary pulled off a blockbuster trade Friday night.

By Daniel Chavkin31 minutes ago
USA's Sydney McLaughlin poses with her world record during day eight of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon Friday
Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin Shatters Own World Record in 400 Hurdles

Her world record time of 50.68 seconds secured her first career gold medal at the world championships.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
The Blue Jays celebrate at home plate after Raimel Tapia hits an inside-the-park grand slam.
MLB

Blue Jays Score Third-Most Runs in Modern Era, Clobber Red Sox 28–5

An inside-the-park grand slam led Toronto to a record-breaking night.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Wrestling

McMahon May Have Retired, But He Didn’t Relinquish His Power

McMahon still retains his shareholder voting control despite stepping down as CEO and head of creative.

By Justin Barrasso2 hours ago
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the 2021 WNBA finals.
WNBA

Diana Taurasi Appears in 500th Career WNBA Game

The Mercury star becomes just the second player in league history to accomplish the feat.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Allyson Felix holds up an American Flag after competing for Team USA in the mixed 4x400 meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. Friday, July 15, 2022
Olympics

Allyson Felix Postpones Retirement for 4x400 Relay at Worlds

The U.S. women’s track star will race in the preliminaries of the relay on Saturday.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Jerry West is introduced to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team at the All-Star game.
Extra Mustard

Jerry West Responds to JJ Redick’s ‘Plumbers and Firemen’ Comment

The NBA Hall-of-Famer defended Bob Cousy and his NBA era.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Lakers guard Austin Reaves prepares to shoot a ball during warmups.
NBA

Austin Reaves Opens Up About Why He Wants to Ditch Two Nicknames

The Lakers guard wants to be called something different than the pair of nicknames given to him by fans last season.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago