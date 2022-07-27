Skip to main content
What MLB Teams Are Interested in Juan Soto Amidst Trade Rumors?
Buck Showalter Shares Plan for Jacob deGrom’s Mets Season Debut

At long last, Jacob deGrom’s season debut for the Mets appears to be around the corner. After a fifth rehab outing on Wednesday, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his debut during his next turn in the rotation, which coincides with the team’s upcoming series at the Nationals, which begins on Aug. 1.

Manager Buck Showalter confirmed the plan on Wednesday, after deGrom pitched for the Triple A Syracuse Mets early in the day. The plan is, of course, contingent on deGrom continuing to feel good in the days leading up to his potential season debut.

The Mets ace pitched in four rehab starts in the minor leagues, as well as one simulated game in recent weeks. Wednesday was a surprisingly shaky outing for deGrom, who struggled with his command, surrendering four runs on a pair of home runs early in a loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple A affiliate, the only two hits he allowed in the game.

He would go on to walk three and strike out six, throwing 67 pitches over four innings.

After starting 2021 at a historic pace, deGrom was place on the Mets injured list in mid-July with forearm tightness. He was eventually shut down with elbow inflammation. He finished the year with a 7–2 record and 1.08 ERA, with 146 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 92 innings pitched, and was likely on pace to win his third Cy Young Award, had he stayed healthy.

During spring training earlier this year, he suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula, and was shut down to start the season. Even in his absence, the Mets are off to the second fastest start in franchise history, behind only the 1986 World Series championship team, at 60–37, and sit two games ahead of the Braves in the NL East.

