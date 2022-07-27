Watch: Two Minor Leaguers Hit HRs off Jacob deGrom in Same Inning

Mets ace Jacob deGrom made another Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday afternoon as he continues to ramp back up for a return to the majors. However, the latest outing wasn’t entirely the smooth performance that the organization was hoping for.

In a four-inning, 69-pitch stint for Triple-A Syracuse, deGrom allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Both hits came in the second inning and both were home runs as a pair of Omaha Storm Chasers, Brewer Hicklen and Drew Waters, were able to get the best of the two-time Cy Young winner.

After the rocky second inning, in which he threw 30 pitches, deGrom settled back down. He recorded a one-two-three third inning before using just seven pitches to get out of the fourth.

Wednesday marked deGrom’s fourth rehab start and the only one in which he’s allowed an earned run. It was also his longest rehab start this season.

deGrom hadn’t made a rehab appearance since July 14, after which he experienced soreness in his right shoulder. The Mets opted to push back his simulated game an additional two days as a result, setting the table for Wednesday’s assignment.

After not having pitched in thee majors since July 7, 2021, deGrom is expected to return to the big leagues following his latest Triple-A stint. The Mets will wrap up the two-game Subway series Wednesday, paving the way for their ace to return either against the Marlins (Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31) or the Nationals (Monday, Aug. 1 to Wednesday Aug. 3).

