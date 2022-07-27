Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Mets Have Spoken to Angels About Shohei Ohtani, per Report
Mets Have Spoken to Angels About Shohei Ohtani, per Report

Angels Trainer Says Mike Trout Has Rare Chronic Back Condition

Mike Trout last played for the Angels on July 12, when he left a game against the Astros with what was then diagnosed as back spasms. According to team trainer Mike Frostad, the condition is actually something far rarer, though it is unclear how long it may keep the superstar outfielder out of the team’s lineup.

When the team put him on the injured list a week later, the team cited rib cage inflammation. Per The Orange County Register, Frostad says the two issues are connected, as the “muscle spasms around the inflammation to protect it,” calling the condition “costovertebral dysfunction at T5.”

“This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back,” Frostad said. “[Dr. Robert Watkins], one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn’t see a lot of these. For it to happen in a baseball player, we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls. Jumping into the wall, things like that. And there’s so many things that can aggravate it, but this doctor hasn’t seen a lot of it. And he’s one of the best in the country.”

Trout received a cortisone injection last week, the benefits of which Frostad says he is “just starting” to feel. He says it is too early to discuss shutting the former MVP down for the season, but admits that the condition could be a chronic one that has to be managed for the remainder of Trout’s career.

“Long-term, we do have to look at this as something that he has to manage not just through the rest of this season, but also through the rest of his career, probably,” Frostad said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Trout, a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, is a generational talent. Unfortunately, injuries have started to take their toll on the soon-to-be 31-year-old.

After playing in at least 139 games from 2012 to ’16, Trout missed 39 games early in ’17 with a torn UCL in his thumb, placing him on the injured list for the first time in his career. He bounced back to play 140 and 134 games in ’18 and ’19, respectively, and played 53 games in the COVID-19-shortened ’20 season, but was limited to just 36 appearances in ’21 due to a torn calf muscle.

On the season, Trout is hitting .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs for the 41–56 Angels.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn’t Happen Next. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo
College Football

No. 1 Safety Recruit Caleb Downs Commits to Alabama

The five-star DB received offers from over 30 programs.

By Madison Williams2 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

How Will Seahawks Handle Running Backs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker?

With Chris Carson retiring, Seattle’s backfield looks like a committee of two.

By Jennifer Piacenti4 minutes ago
Brittney Griner
WNBA

Report: White House Makes Exchange Offer With Russia for Griner

Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly acknowledged an offer of some sort was made for the release of the WNBA star and Paul Whelan.

By Madeline Coleman14 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski after minicamp.
Play
NFL

Stefanski Gives Plan on QB Status As Team Awaits Watson Ruling

There is still no news on Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson’s status for the upcoming season.

By Madeline Coleman17 minutes ago
Milwaukee Bucks logo
Extra Mustard

Bucks Unveil New Alternate Black Uniforms for 2022–23

Milwaukee reveals the third edition of its “Fear the Deer” uniform series.

By Thomas Neumann26 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch while making a rehab start during a game with the Daytona Tortugas.
MLB

Watch: Two Minor Leaguers Hit HRs off deGrom in Same Inning

Wednesday’s rehab outing wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the two-time Cy Young winner.

By Zach Koons32 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
NFL

Taylor: Joe Burrow Set to Be Discharged After Successful Surgery

The quarterback underwent surgery to remove his appendix, and his timeline to return is still unknown.

By Madison Williams42 minutes ago
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Report: Draymond Wants Four-Year, Max Extension With Warriors

A max deal would tie him to Golden State over the next five seasons for $164.2 million.

By Joseph Salvador43 minutes ago