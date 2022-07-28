Andrew Benintendi Addresses Vaccination Status After Trade to Yankees

New Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi addressed his vaccination status with the media on Thursday for the first time since being traded from Kansas City to New York.

Prior to his trade to the Yankees, many in the baseball industry wondered whether Benintendi’s decision to not be vaccinated against COVID-19 would impact his value on the open market. Benintendi’s vaccination status became known when he was unable to play in Kansas City’s series in Toronto earlier this month.

When asked by the media whether or not he was planning on getting vaccinated, Benintendi discussed his status, revealing he has still not received the vaccine.

“I’m still positioned in the same spot. I’m open-minded about it. I’m not against it, but time will tell,” Benintendi said.

Benintendi added that his vaccination against COVID-19 was not something that he had to agree to prior to being traded.

The Yankees did not hesitate to pursue the Royals star outfielder, who is enjoying a career year at the plate. Benintendi has cut down on his strikeouts, and has traded power hitting prowess in favor of contact, and it is paying off in his favor. Benintendi is hitting a career-best .320 with three home runs and 39 RBI in 93 games. He was selected to his first-career All-Star game earlier this month.

Benintendi now joins the best team in baseball and fortifies an offense that was looking desperately for help in the back-end of the lineup.

He will provide New York much-needed lineup insurance as the Yankees look to win their first World Series since 2009.

