Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Andrew Benintendi Addresses Vaccination Status After Trade to Yankees

New Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi addressed his vaccination status with the media on Thursday for the first time since being traded from Kansas City to New York.

Prior to his trade to the Yankees, many in the baseball industry wondered whether Benintendi’s decision to not be vaccinated against COVID-19 would impact his value on the open market. Benintendi’s vaccination status became known when he was unable to play in Kansas City’s series in Toronto earlier this month.

When asked by the media whether or not he was planning on getting vaccinated, Benintendi discussed his status, revealing he has still not received the vaccine.

“I’m still positioned in the same spot. I’m open-minded about it. I’m not against it, but time will tell,” Benintendi said.

Benintendi added that his vaccination against COVID-19 was not something that he had to agree to prior to being traded.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Yankees did not hesitate to pursue the Royals star outfielder, who is enjoying a career year at the plate. Benintendi has cut down on his strikeouts, and has traded power hitting prowess in favor of contact, and it is paying off in his favor. Benintendi is hitting a career-best .320 with three home runs and 39 RBI in 93 games. He was selected to his first-career All-Star game earlier this month.

Benintendi now joins the best team in baseball and fortifies an offense that was looking desperately for help in the back-end of the lineup. 

He will provide New York much-needed lineup insurance as the Yankees look to win their first World Series since 2009.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes. 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals

YOU MAY LIKE

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is tackled by New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1

The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL during a game in January.

By Madison Williams4 minutes ago
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

How a Tweet Revealed the Difficulties of College Athlete Unionization

An account made waves by claiming the first union chapter will be at Penn State, but that wasn’t accurate. The reality is much more complex.

By Richard Johnson19 minutes ago
Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens holds a ball during training camp
Play
NFL

Steelers Training Camp: Two Rookie WRs Impress

Pittsburgh has a history of hitting on pass-catchers, and George Pickens and Calvin Austin III already look promising.

By Albert Breer21 minutes ago
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Nebraska Receiver Decoldest Crawford Lands Perfect NIL Deal

The incoming freshman

By Jelani Scott41 minutes ago
Donald Trump
Golf

Former President Donald Trump Explains Support for LIV Golf

He spoke about the LIV Golf Series at the tour’s pro-am event, which is taking place at his Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey.

By Nick Selbe47 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during training camp.
Extra Mustard

Brady Responds to Kellerman’s 2016 ‘Fall Off A Cliff’ Prediction

The Buccaneers quarterback went on to win three more Super Bowls, and he’s still playing six years later.

By Madison Williams52 minutes ago
Jocelyn Monroe
More Sports

Jocelyn Monroe Wants to Make Your Dreams Come True

The innovative executive for Creative Artist Agency is using her global expertise to build a diversity pipeline for future leaders.

By Bryna Jean-Marie1 hour ago
Morgan-cato
Play
NBA

Morgan Cato Tips Off a New Era for Women in the Front Office

The NBA’s front office pioneer hopes to guide the Phoenix Suns through controversy and over the championship hump.

By Andrew Lawrence1 hour ago