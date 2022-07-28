Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Mike Trout on Back Condition: ‘My Career is Not Over’

It was reported Wednesday that Mike Trout has a rare spinal injury that will not only impact his play this year, but also potentially for the forseeable future.

Angels trainer Mike Frostad mentioned Trout will have to stay on top of the condition beyond this season.

“Long-term, we do have to look at this as something that he has to manage not just through the rest of this season, but also through the rest of his career, probably,” Frostad said.

The Angels outfielder addressed Frostad’s comments postgame, noting they were largely an indication of how he needs to treat the injury rather than a warning.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I think he meant that I have to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to keep it from coming back,” Trout said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “I feel good where it’s at right now. Every day it’s improving.”

Trout added he doesn’t have any long-term concerns, and it is premature to say he will need to retire early.

“I think it’s a little exaggeration,” Trout said about everyone reaching out to him. “I’m appreciative of all the prayer requests, but my career is not over.”

Trout is currently on the 10-day injured list with rib cage inflammation.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring a goal
Play
Soccer

SI:AM | It’s Dynasty vs. Upstart in the Women’s Euro Final

Can England finally get over the hump or will Germany triumph yet again?

By Dan Gartland10 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a handoff play to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during Wednesday’s training camp session.
Play
Betting

Jaguars Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Jaguars bolstered their roster with the No. 1 pick and several free agents, and added new coach Doug Pederson. Their wins total over/under at SI Sportsbook is 6.5 wins.

By Frankie Taddeo15 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong playing for Barcelona
Play
Soccer

The Bizarre Case of Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong

The Spanish giants need to pull some strings to register a flurry of new signings before the upcoming season, and the former Ajax star is at the center of their dilemma.

By Jonathan Wilson16 minutes ago
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
Play
College Football

The Hottest College Football Recruiting Programs of the Summer

Summer recruiting booms happened across college football, but national powers took it and ran with it.

By John Garcia Jr.19 minutes ago
A French fan waves a flag in the stands of a women's friendly soccer match.
Olympics

Women’s Final Will Conclude Olympic Soccer Games For First Time

The men’s final wrapped up the events in the past, but will take place the day before instead.

By Associated Press51 minutes ago
Sacramento Republic reaches the 2022 US Open Cup final
Soccer

Sacramento Becomes First Non-MLS Side in Open Cup Final Since ‘08

The magic of the cup continues for Sacramento Republic, which ousted Sporting KC in the semis on penalties to set up a final vs. Orlando City.

By Avi Creditor59 minutes ago
Kansas City Royals Scott Barlow
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart - July 28

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs59 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump
NFL

Why Football Can’t Just Ignore Donald Trump

The former president’s infamous speech attacking owners and players almost five years ago took the league by surprise. He shouldn’t be ignored with midterm elections only 103 days away.

By Conor Orr1 hour ago