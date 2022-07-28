Mike Trout on Back Condition: ‘My Career is Not Over’

It was reported Wednesday that Mike Trout has a rare spinal injury that will not only impact his play this year, but also potentially for the forseeable future.

Angels trainer Mike Frostad mentioned Trout will have to stay on top of the condition beyond this season.

“Long-term, we do have to look at this as something that he has to manage not just through the rest of this season, but also through the rest of his career, probably,” Frostad said.

The Angels outfielder addressed Frostad’s comments postgame, noting they were largely an indication of how he needs to treat the injury rather than a warning.

“I think he meant that I have to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to keep it from coming back,” Trout said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “I feel good where it’s at right now. Every day it’s improving.”

Trout added he doesn’t have any long-term concerns, and it is premature to say he will need to retire early.

“I think it’s a little exaggeration,” Trout said about everyone reaching out to him. “I’m appreciative of all the prayer requests, but my career is not over.”

Trout is currently on the 10-day injured list with rib cage inflammation.

