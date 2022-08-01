Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Brewers Trade Closer Josh Hader to Padres, per Report

The Padres reportedly acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader on Monday in a blockbuster deal with the Brewers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Hader, 28, made his fourth career All-Star team this season. He leads the majors with 29 saves, posting a 4.24 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 34 innings. Milwaukee will receive four players in return for Hader: closer Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

The move comes on the same day the Padres agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension for All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hader has been the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball since debuting in 2017. He owns a 2.48 career ERA with 125 saves across six seasons, all with Milwaukee. Hader’s 44.1% career strikeout rate is the highest all-time among pitchers with at least 300 innings.

In Rogers, the Brewers get a closer who ranks second in the league with 28 saves. The left-hander was an All-Star with the Twins last season and has a 4.35 ERA in 42 games this season. Gasser and Ruiz are ranked as San Diego’s Nos. 7 and 28 prospects, respectively, by MLB Pipeline. Gasser was the No. 71 overall pick in 2021 and is currently pitching at the High A level, while Ruiz has a .333/.467/.560 slash line in 77 games across Double and Triple A.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

YOU MAY LIKE

LIV-golf
Extra Mustard

LIV Golf Draws Much Attention, Little Viewership

Golf fans don’t seem that interested in actually watching the LIV events

By Jimmy Traina21 minutes ago
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. to Report to Training Camp, per Report

Brown will reportedly play under the franchise tag in 2022.

By Mike McDaniel24 minutes ago
joe musgrove
MLB

Padres, Musgrove Agree to $100 Million Extension, per Report

Musgrove, 29, made his first All-Star team this season.

By Nick Selbe25 minutes ago
Iyo Sky, Bayley and Dakota Kai entering at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Was Just the Start of WWE’s Fascinating Next Era

Paul Levesque didn’t reinvent the wheel with his first pay-per-view at the helm, but time will tell how the company’s television product changes with him in charge.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer29 minutes ago
England celebrates its European title
Soccer

England Celebrates Euro Title in Trafalgar Square, Speaking of Legacy

In soccer-mad England, which sees itself as the home of the world’s game, women and girls finally have a team full of heroes who look like them.

By Associated Press42 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks on the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Lose $345,000 During Suspension

Cleveland’s QB signed a $230 million contract extension with the franchise in March.

By Joseph Salvador48 minutes ago
donald trump
Play
WNBA

Former President Trump Criticizes Potential Prisoner Swap for Brittney Griner

Trump criticized a potential prisoner exchange that would return WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan to the United States.

By Nick Selbe48 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games.
NFL

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension Ruling

Cleveland’s quarterback has agreed to settle 23 of the 24 active civil lawsuits filed against him.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago