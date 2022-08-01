The Padres reportedly acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader on Monday in a blockbuster deal with the Brewers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Hader, 28, made his fourth career All-Star team this season. He leads the majors with 29 saves, posting a 4.24 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 34 innings. Milwaukee will receive four players in return for Hader: closer Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

The move comes on the same day the Padres agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension for All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Hader has been the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball since debuting in 2017. He owns a 2.48 career ERA with 125 saves across six seasons, all with Milwaukee. Hader’s 44.1% career strikeout rate is the highest all-time among pitchers with at least 300 innings.

In Rogers, the Brewers get a closer who ranks second in the league with 28 saves. The left-hander was an All-Star with the Twins last season and has a 4.35 ERA in 42 games this season. Gasser and Ruiz are ranked as San Diego’s Nos. 7 and 28 prospects, respectively, by MLB Pipeline. Gasser was the No. 71 overall pick in 2021 and is currently pitching at the High A level, while Ruiz has a .333/.467/.560 slash line in 77 games across Double and Triple A.

More MLB Coverage: