The Padres have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The deal will keep Musgrove in San Diego through the 2027 season. The right-hander was set to hit free agency at the end of this year.

Musgrove, 29, has been outstanding for the Padres since the team acquired him in a trade from the Pirates as part of a three-team deal with the Mets in January 2021. He’s posted a 19-13 record and a 2.97 ERA in 49 starts since joining the team, and he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history on April 9, 2021.

A native of nearby El Cajon, Calif., Musgrove made his first All-Star appearance this season. He is 8–4 this season with a 2.65 ERA and 114 strikeouts. He was 11–9 with a 3.19 ERA in ’21, leading the team in starts (31), innings pitched (181 1/3) and strikeouts (203).

More MLB Coverage: