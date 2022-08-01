Yankees Acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino From A’s for Four Prospects

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Yankees have made a big move to bolster their already-stout pitching staff.

New York has reportedly acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the A’s, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Oakland will receive four prospects in return: Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, JP Sears and Cooper Bowman.

Montas, 29, has been a reliable and productive starter for the past two seasons. He’s 4–9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts for Oakland this season, a year after making 32 starts with a 3.37 ERA in ’21. Montas is making roughly $5 million this season, and is under club control through the ’23 campaign.

Trivino shined as Oakland’s primary closer last season but has scuffled this year, posting a 6.47 ERA in 39 outings. He has 45 strikeouts during that span, though, posting a career-best 12.7 K/9.

Waldichuk, a left-handed pitcher, and Medina, a righty, are both ranked among the top 100 prospects in baseball, per FanGraphs. Waldichuk, 24, was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and has posted a 2.71 ERA across 17 starts at Double and Triple A. Medina, 23, has posted a 3.38 ERA over 17 starts at Triple A.

Sears, 26, has posted a 2.05 ERA across 22 innings for the Yankees this season, his first in the majors. Bowman is a 22-year-old second baseman currently at High A, and was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

