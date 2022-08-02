Skip to main content
Phillies Acquire Angels Pitcher Noah Syndergaard, per Report

Just before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Phillies have reportedly acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard in a deal with the Angels, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Los Angeles will receive two prospects in return: outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.

Syndergaard, who signed with the Angels on a one-year, $21 million contract last offseason, is 5–8 with a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts this season. He missed virtually all of the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and though his average fastball velocity and strikeouts are down from their pre-injury norms, he’s been effective for most of this season in his return to the mound.

Moniak, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but has not lived up to that billing so far as a professional. He’s played in 47 games in the majors over the past three seasons, batting .129 during that span with 41 strikeouts in 105 plate appearances. He owns a career .256/.305/.410 slash line in the minors, and has a .924 OPS in 28 games across three levels this season.

Sanchez, 21, was a 12th-round pick in 2019 and is batting .236/.286/.429 at Single A this season.

The Phillies entered Tuesday 10 games behind the Mets in the National League East and one game ahead of the Cardinals for the NL’s third and final wild-card spot.

