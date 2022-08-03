Skip to main content
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Honors ‘Incredible Man’ Vin Scully

Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

Many members of the sports industry have noted their appreciation for former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully after the team announced Scully died on Tuesday.

One current Dodgers’ tribute stands a little above the rest. Clayton Kershaw, who has been a member of the Dodgers organization since the team drafted him in 2006, tweeted a heartfelt message to Scully.

After Tuesday night’s game, Kershaw told the media what he means when he says Scully was “the best there ever was.”

“Just when you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here and there are a lot of people that have come through,” he said, via Bill Plunkett. “It’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin.”

Kershaw even compared Scully with the ultimate Dodger great.

“He's right there with Jackie. Obviously it’s a whole different thing,” he said. “But just as far the history of our organization, Vin has been through it all. Just such a special man...Just a tremendous life and legacy that he led and thankful I got to know him.”

Besides winning a World Series in 2020, Kershaw’s finest moment as a Dodger was probably throwing a no-hitter in 2014, a game that Scully called.

When Kershaw ultimately retired, he will go down as a Dodger great just like Scully, making these words even more meaningful.

