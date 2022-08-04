Nicole Hazen, Wife of Diamondbacks’ GM, Dies at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died, the team announced Thursday. She was 45 years old.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness.”

Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2020, her husband revealed last year. She underwent surgery when doctors removed as much of the brain tumor as possible. She then went through a six-week cycle of chemotherapy and radiation.

In response to the diagnosis, Arizona launched the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope to raise money for cancer research. The Hazens also presented $1.5 million to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Phoenix last year.

The Hazen family added how much they appreciated support from Diamondbacks fans and the entire sports community.

“From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months,” the family said in its statement. “We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends.

“We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

Nicole Hazen is survived by her husband and four sons.