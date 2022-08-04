Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Nicole Hazen, Wife of Diamondbacks’ GM, Dies at 45

In this story:

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died, the team announced Thursday. She was 45 years old.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness.”

Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2020, her husband revealed last year. She underwent surgery when doctors removed as much of the brain tumor as possible. She then went through a six-week cycle of chemotherapy and radiation.

In response to the diagnosis, Arizona launched the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope to raise money for cancer research. The Hazens also presented $1.5 million to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Phoenix last year.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Hazen family added how much they appreciated support from Diamondbacks fans and the entire sports community.

“From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months,” the family said in its statement. “We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends.

“We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

Nicole Hazen is survived by her husband and four sons.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Biden and Brittney Griner
WNBA

President Biden Releases Statement After Brittney Griner’s Sentencing

The Russian court sentenced the WNBA star to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles (approximately $16,500).

By Madeline Coleman7 minutes ago
aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Psychedelic Drug Admission Will Put NFL Broadcasters in Tough Spot

The quarterback cites ayahuasca as helping him on the field. Will NFL telecasts acknowledge that?

By Jimmy Traina13 minutes ago
Rakease Passmore
Play
College Basketball

After Trading Cleats for Sneaks, Passmore’s Stock Is on the Rise

The former QB dominated the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and Power 5 schools across the country are paying attention to the 2024 guard.

By Jason Jordan16 minutes ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Appeal Is a Second Chance to Get Case Right

For Roger Goodell and the Browns, this is what needed to happen, and now it’s an opportunity for everyone to realize there is no justice in this case without true corrections.

By Conor Orr22 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (left) throws with Jacoby Brissett during training camp.
Play
NFL

How Watson’s Suspension Appeal Could Affect the Browns’ QB Room

Jacoby Brissett is set to take over for Watson while he’s suspended for six games. But Jimmy Garoppolo could make sense for a full season.

By Albert Breer24 minutes ago
Roger Goodell speaks in front of a microphone during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Goodell Won’t Handle Watson Appeal Process

The Browns’ quarterback was suspended Monday for the first six games of the 2022 season.

By Michael Shapiro30 minutes ago
bill belichick
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick: ‘Fantasy Football Doesn’t Mean Anything to Me’

The Patriots coach unsurprisingly is narrowly focused on his own real-life football team.

By Thomas Neumann38 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Report: Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Russian Prison

The WNBA star was first detained in February at a Moscow airport.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago