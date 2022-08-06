Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a Double A rehab assignment this weekend, marking a significant step in his recovery and return from offseason wrist surgery, manager Bob Melvin said Friday.

San Diego’s freshly-minted $340 million man has not played at all this season, as the 23-year-old has spent the bulk of the season recovering from the surgery.

A healthy Tatis Jr. would instantly boost a Padres team that entered Friday night with a 61–47 record and in good position in the National League wild-card race.

San Diego has been able to roll through the season without its best player, and it also added outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals at the trade deadline.

Tatis Jr. had the best season of his major league career last season, belting 42 home runs and driving in 97 runs with a .682 batting average and a .611 slugging percentage.

