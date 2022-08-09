Jackie Bradley Jr. is reportedly signing a deal with the Blue Jays, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Zeke Telemaco of WEEI in Boston was the first to report the news. Bradley’s reported new deal to join Toronto comes after he was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday.

In doing so, Boston retained Bradley’s $17.5 million salary for 2022. This season, Bradley primarily served as the team’s right fielder in his second stint with the Red Sox.

Bradley played his first eight seasons in Boston, recording an All-Star appearance in 2016. He also was named ALCS MVP in ’18 before Boston went on to defeat the Dodgers in the World Series. He spent last year with the Brewers, where he hit .163 and recorded just 29 RBIs.

The 32-year-old has struggled from the plate this year. Through 91 games, Bradley hit .210, recorded three homers and posted a .578 OPS.

As Bradley prepares to play outside of Boston for the second time of his career, he joins a Toronto team that sits second in the AL East behind the division-leading Yankees and sits 6.5 games ahead of the Red Sox.

Toronto (60–49) also holds the top wild-card spot in the American League heading into Tuesday’s slate of games.

