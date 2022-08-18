Former Yankees RP Dellin Betances Retires From Baseball, per Report

Former MLB reliever Dellin Betances is retiring from baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Betances spent the majority of his career with the Yankees, beginning as a starter but ultimately becoming a dominant late-innings reliever. From 2014 to ’18, Betances appeared in 349 games for New York, recording 607 strikeouts with a 2.22 ERA, including five-straight seasons with at least 100 strikeouts and four straight all-star games, all as a reliever.

However, injuries and ineffectiveness shortened his career. Betances only threw 2/3 of an inning for the Yankees in 2019 due to shoulder and Achilles injuries. He then signed with the Mets the following season, but over a two-season stretch he threw just 12 2/3 innings with a 7.82 ERA.

Betances was attempting to make a comeback with the Dodgers this year, but in Los Angeles’ minor league system he accumulated an ERA over 10 in 19 games. The Dodgers reportedly released Betances on Wednesday.

