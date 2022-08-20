After the Yankees fell to the Blue Jays 5–2 on Saturday afternoon for their 20th loss in last 28 games, manager Aaron Boone was pressed by the media in the postgame regarding the team’s struggles over the last five weeks.

“We gotta play better, period,” Boone said.

“And the great thing is it’s right in front of us,” he continued as he slammed the table.

The Yankees have struggled on the mound, and their offense has gone silent in recent losses after pacing as one of the best lineups in the major leagues for the first half of the season.

“It’s right here, and we can fix it. It’s right here. It’s there. We can run away with this thing and we got the dudes in there to do it. We gotta do it, you know? If we don’t score, it’s going to be tough to win,” Boone said.

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole struggled on Saturday as he gave up four earned runs over six innings. New York is 1–5 in starts made by Cole since the All-Star break, as he’s compiled 4.62 ERA in the process.

The Yankees are 73–48 on the season, 25 games over .500 and still in the driver’s seat in the AL East. However, if things don’t turn around—and fast—their World Series hopes may be on thin ice.

More MLB Coverage: