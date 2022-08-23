Ken Griffey Jr. Added to USA Baseball Coaching Staff

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will be on the USA Baseball coaching staff for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the team announced Tuesday.

The 13-time All-Star will work as a hitting coach for the team. Griffey Jr. was known for his hitting prowess during his MLB career. He currently ranks seventh for most career home runs in MLB history with 630.

Griffey Jr. was announced alongside five other coaches who will join manager Mark DeRosa for the international competition set to take place next year.

The World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 11 for the United States team. Team USA will play in Phoenix for their first round of games against Mexico, Colombia, Canada and another qualifying team that has not yet been determined.

The entire Team USA roster has not yet been officially announced. As of now, first baseman Pete Alonso, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Bryce Harper, catcher JT Realmuto, second baseman Trevor Story and outfielder Mike Trout have been named to the team.

Griffey, 52, played for 22 MLB seasons before retiring in 2010. He began his career in 1989 with the Mariners and played there until ’99. He then played for the Reds from 2000–08 before finishing the final season of that stretch with the White Sox. He returned to Seattle for the 2009 season and part of ’10 before retiring.

