Bryce Harper Dominates in First Game of Triple A Rehab Stint

Even after missing nearly two months, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper showed no signs of rust in his return from injury Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia star, who suffered a broken thumb on June 25 when he was hit by a pitch from Padres pitcher Blake Snell, hit two home runs in the first game of a minor league rehabilitation stint. Harper went 2-for-3, drove in four runs, scored three times and walked twice to lead the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs past the Gwinnett Stripers, 10–5, in Allentown, Pa.

Harper is likely to remain with the IronPigs through Saturday and could rejoin the Phillies as early as Monday in Arizona.

Batting second as Lehigh Valley’s designated hitter, Harper hit a deep solo shot to right field off Braves prospect Jared Shuster in the first inning.

Harper later hit a three-run homer to left field off Stripers reliever William Woods in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The six-time All-Star wasn’t perfect, though. He was caught stealing after drawing a walk in the third inning, and he grounded out in his third trip to the plate. He walked and scored in the seventh inning.

Harper, who was retired just once in five plate appearances Tuesday, appears eager to jump back into the playoff race with the Phillies as soon as possible.

