The Yankees will be without Aroldis Chapman for the foreseeable future as the veteran closer recovers from an infection in his leg.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday the club has placed the left-hander on the 15-day injured list due to the ailment, which recently developed after Chapman got a leg tattoo. The 34-year-old pitcher last played on Aug. 19, recording one out while allowing one earned run and two walks in one-third of an inning in a 4–0 loss to the Blue Jays.

An unforeseen IL stint stemming from a typically routine activity adds to what has been a trying 2022 campaign for Chapman after earning his seventh All-Star nod last year. In addition to his on-field struggles, the lefty previously landed on IL back in May with Achilles tendinitis and missed 38 games before returning July 2.

After beginning the year with 10.1 scoreless innings, Chapman, who’s entering the last year of a five-year contract he inked in 2017, has cooled off considerably in recent months. Chapman is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA, 35 strikeouts and nine saves in 36 appearances for the AL East-leading Yankees (78-48).

